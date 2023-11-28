Nature: Controversy over an extraordinary archaeological claim, a 27000 year old pyramid

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A sensational article claiming that a 27000 year old pyramid in Indonesia is the world s oldest has surprised some archaeologists, Nature reported, and has now launched an investigation through the journal’s version of the article.



The article, published in the journal Archeology on October 20, caused a stir around the world. Its central argument is that the pyramid located beneath the prehistoric site of Gunung Padang in West Java, Indonesia, may have been built 27,000 years ago.

That would mean it is significantly older than the first massive pyramid in Egypt, the Pyramid of Djoser, which is 4,600 years old. It would also indicate that it predates the most ancient megalithic site, Göbekli Tepe in Türkiye, constructed approximately 11,000 years ago by stonemasons. And it would massively overhaul the current understanding of human civilization in that specific region.

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com