Hamas official: Palestinian rights must be ‘on the table’ of negotiations

SHAFAQNA-The rights of the Palestinian people should be “on the table” of diplomatic actions concerning Gaza, Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas’s political bureau, said.

The US is “moving away” from ensuring that the rights of the Palestinian people are met by continuing to support “the occupation, the war, and the crimes committed against the Palestinian people”, Hamad told Al Jazeera.

Despite reports of Israel “violating” the truce, it is so far “going well”, he said, adding that the group provided evidence to mediators on violations concerning aid deliveries, details of prisoner releases, and on-the-ground military activity.

