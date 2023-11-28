Around 1,100 tons of fuel delivered to Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Around 1,100 tons of fuel have been delivered to the Gaza from Egypt , the Al-Youm As-Sabia news portal reported.

It also reported that eight wounded Palestinians have arrived at the Rafah crossing to be further transferred to an Egyptian hospital. According to Egyptian medics, as many as 58 Palestinians, including several dozen new-borns, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city of El-Arish on the Sinai Peninsula. Four Palestinians who were evacuated from Gaza in critical condition have died.

Source: TASS

