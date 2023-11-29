Gaza war will certainly reshape regional politics

SHAFAQNA-Israel-Gaza war has forced Arab states to strike a difficult balance between maintaining western backing and appeasing their citizens with official support for Palestinians.

Despite static domestic picture in recent years , the regional and international contexts of Middle Eastern politics have experienced major changes. Prior to the Gaza war, almost all regional countries were active participants in the ongoing process of regional de-escalation and normalization signaled by the Abraham Accords. Regional conflicts were losing steam, albeit far from being resolved.

With the USA and a number of western states throwing their unconditional support behind Israel, some Arab countries have found themselves trying to safeguard their interests while appeasing public anger.While all Arab countries have released statements condemning Israel’s war in Gaza, countries that have signed recent peace treaties with Israel seem largely concerned with securing their new relations with the state.Several powerful Arab states have been playing careful diplomatic games ever since the eruption of the latest war.

Arab states have relations with Israel have refused to jeopardise these relations

Saudi Arabia has taken a relatively strong stance, by suspending its normalisation talks with Israel. But the Arab states that already have relations with Israel have mostly refused to jeopardise these relations.

On 2 November, Bahrain’s parliament said in a statement that Manama had recalled its ambassador to Israel, with other media reports refuting the claim, and without any comment from the country’s foreign ministry.

No similar moves have been seen from other Abraham Accords signatories.This relative inaction is not too surprising to Palestinians. Most Palestinians are profoundly disappointed by the response, or lack thereof, of Arab leaders across the region.

Ultimately, Palestinians know the Arab people, the Arab streets, deeply support their cause, but they feel abandoned by leaders who talk the talk, but never walk the walk.

Relative pressure was seen coming from Egypt and Jordan, known as the old normalisation regimes, as they signed peace treaties with Israel decades before the Abraham Accords.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi made it clear that he strongly opposes any plans to displace Gaza’s population to Egypt’s Sinai.

However Cairo faces criticism over its reluctance to open the Rafah crossing with Gaza more actively.

Jordan, on the other hand, expelled the Israeli ambassador in Amman, and recalled its own. It also pulled out of an energy-for-water deal with Israel amid domestic pressure.

Both these states have actively pursued and arrested citizens protesting in solidarity with Gaza, while trying to appease public anger through more robust stances against Israel.

Arab states have a far cry from historic unity

Arab leaders like Sisi, King Abdullah, and Mohammad Bin Salman do have leverage they can use to pressure Israel, such as threatening to withdraw from normalisation agreements or negotiations. But, these states still prefer to safeguard the support they receive from western nations, along with the security and economic agreements they benefit from. Infact, Arab states remain divided over their preferred course of action.

Gaza war has potential to slightly widen global East-West divide

The war in Gaza will certainly reshape the regional politics and policies of all main regional and international actors.

Now, as Israel’s war in Gaza continues with just a temporary Qatar-brokered truce, unified Arab stances have stuck to demanding a ceasefire, with Saudi Arabia calling on states to stop exporting weapons to Israel. But, experts believe continued American support for its ally may eventually have an impact on even its closest Arab leaders.This has the potential to slightly widen the global East-West divide.The Arab people and their leaders are witnessing how eagerly the US supports the wholesale murder of fellow Arabs and this will push them towards deepening relationships with other powers such as China.

Source: middleeasteye, mecouncil.org, carnegie-mec.org

