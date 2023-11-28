English
Hamas senior official invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza

Hamas invites Elon Musk to visit Gaza
SHAFAQNA-A Hamas senior official invited Elon Musk on Tuesday to visit the Gaza strip to see the extent of destruction caused by the Israeli bombardment.

“We invite him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in compliance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Hamas’ senior official Osama Hamdan said in a press conference in Beirut.

On Monday, Musk, the social media mogul assailed for his endorsement of an anti-Jewish post, toured the site of the Hamas assault on Israel and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

