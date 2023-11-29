Report: 5% of Poland population live in extreme poverty

SHAFAQNA- A recent report reveals that approximately 1.8 million individuals, which is nearly 5% of Poland’s population, reside in a state of severe impoverishment. This includes 400,000 children and 300,000 retired individuals.

According to the findings of an independent research center called Szlachetna Paczka (Noble Parcel), based on data from the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS) for 2022, it has been revealed that families facing severe poverty have a mere 20 Polish zloty ($5.05) per day for their sustenance.

According to the study, approximately 4.5 million individuals, which accounts for nearly 12 of the Polish population, are living in a state of relative poverty and facing significant financial challenges to cover their basic needs.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com