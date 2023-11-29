English
Euro-Med Monitor: Israel may be stealing organs from dead Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- According to the human rights group Euro Med Monitor, Israel has held hundreds of bodies of Palestinian resulting from its conflict with Gaza, allegedly with the intention of utilizing them for organ harvesting.

According to a report by a human rights organization, the Israeli army has allegedly removed corpses from the Al Shifa Medical Complex and the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, along with other places in the southern region of the troubled Palestinian territory.

In Gaza, medical professionals have discovered indications indicating the absence of organs, such as corneas and other bodily organs, from multiple bodies that were returned to their respective families.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

