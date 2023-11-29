Israeli army gunboats shell southern Gaza coast

SHAFAQNA- Two gunboat shooting incidents have been reported off Gaza’s coast near Khan Younis and Deir el-Balah.

Thirty Palestinian women and children have been released from Israeli prisons after 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals were freed from Gaza.

Palestinians in Gaza express hope that the Israel-Hamas truce will be extended further as they seek out much-needed aid, and assess the destruction from Israeli bombardments.

The Israeli army has surrounded hospitals and blocked the work of medical teams during a major raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

