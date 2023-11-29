Gaza’s schools provide a how-to guide to protect scared children

SHAFAQNA- Gaza’s education system has reached a halt. During previous Israeli acts of aggression, teachers had the capability to offer psychological support and guidance to their students, helping to alleviate their distress. However, the current scenario entails that constant communication blackouts are bringing about unquantifiable distress.

One of the compassionate teachers in Gaza says, “During the Israeli invasion of Gaza in May 2021, we were able to maintain communication with our students and ensure their well-being, treating them as cherished members of our own kin. We desired to remain by our students’ side while the world was forsaking them.”

“This time, a limited number of individuals are available to offer help. My coworkers, who selflessly offer their services in schools that have transformed into shelters, face daily dangers as they fulfill their humanitarian responsibilities. They sacrifice contact with their loved ones in order to prioritize them safety.”

“In spite of the considerable obstacles and adverse circumstances, we managed to arrange activities at the school on that day in order to guarantee the well-being of our students, their families, and their dear ones, as well as offer support whenever possible.” “During the mentioned incident, there were issues with the stability of electricity, communication networks, and the internet. Nonetheless, we managed to establish functional electronic communication channels and effectively disseminated instructions and awareness bulletins to both the students and their families.” “These guidelines encompassed strategies on handling the emotional distress and nervousness stemming from the conflicts. This is what my school colleagues did at the start of this aggression, prior to the disruption of electricity and communication networks.”

Source: newarab

