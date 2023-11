SHAFAQNA- A source close to Hamas has said the group is willing to extend the truce by an additional four days, AFP news agency reported.

“Hamas has informed the mediators that it is willing to extend the truce for four days and that the movement would be able to release Israeli prisoners that it, other resistance movements, and other parties [have held] during this period, according to the terms of the existing truce,” the source told AFP.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com