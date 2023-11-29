English
Palestinian group: 3,290 Palestinians arrested by Israel since Oct. 7

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said Tuesday that the number of Palestinians arrested by Israel in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 has risen to more than 3,290.

According to the group, there are a total of 125 women and 145 children included in the list.

At least 168 Palestinians have been arrested within the five-day period while the ongoing humanitarian ceasefire continues in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, five Palestinian prisoners have lost their lives while in Israeli detention since the beginning of the conflict.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

