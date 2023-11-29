Palestinian group: 3,290 Palestinians arrested by Israel since Oct. 7

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Prisoners Society reported on Tuesday that the quantity of Palestinians detained by Israel in the West Bank since the initiation of the Israel Hamas conflict on October has experienced a surge, with its increasing to over 3,290.

According to the group, there are a total of 125 women and 145 children included in the list.

At least 168 Palestinians have been arrested within the five-day period while the ongoing humanitarian ceasefire continues in the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, five Palestinian prisoners have lost their lives while in Israeli detention since the beginning of the conflict.

Source: aa

