Lebanon: Health Ministry appeals for more supplies to prepare for possible war by Israel

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Ministry of Health is requesting additional supplies from the international community in order to be better prepared for a possible increase in tensions on its border as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues for a seventh week.

Since the Israel’s bombing and land invasion of Gaza have resulted in the deaths of over 15,000 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children.

The conflict on Lebanon s border has been intensifying, leading to the displacement of over 55,000 people so far.

Lebanon‘s government has implemented an emergency strategy to address the existing displacement crisis and the looming possibility of a large-scale conflict. The United Nations warns that this conflict could result in over a million individuals seeking refuge in the northern regions and a significant strain on healthcare facilities in the southern areas.



Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com