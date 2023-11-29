English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Lebanon: Health Ministry appeals for more supplies to prepare for possible war by Israel

0

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Ministry of Health is requesting additional supplies from the international community in order to be better prepared for a possible increase in tensions on its border as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues for a seventh week.

Since the Israel’s bombing and land invasion of Gaza have resulted in the deaths of over 15,000 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children.

The conflict on Lebanon s border has been intensifying, leading to the displacement of over 55,000 people so far.

Lebanons government has implemented an emergency strategy to address the existing displacement crisis and the looming possibility of a large-scale conflict. The United Nations warns that this conflict could result in over a million individuals seeking refuge in the northern regions and a significant strain on healthcare facilities in the southern areas.

 

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iraq’s FM urges international community to address risks of Al-Hol camp

asadian

Arab Parliament calls on international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes

asadian

Palestinian FM questions international community’s sincerity for two-state solution

asadian

Turkey slams lack of reaction by the international community over the latest terror attacks

asadian

Arab League urges international community to hold Israel accountable for all crimes against Palestinians

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Fears of new conflict

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.