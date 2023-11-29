Nature: How the world will finally end the HIV/AIDS epidemic

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Harnessing behavioural science is crucial to further advancing HIV AIDS care by prioritizing the unique requirements of individuals and communities. This approach ensures that the progress achieved so far can be built upon effectively.

According to Nature, More than ten years after the initial discovery of HIV/AIDS, a team of researchers from the United States and France disclosed impressive findings from a clinical experiment. If pregnant women living with HIV take zidovudine during pregnancy and administer it to their newborns for the first six weeks of life, they may lower the possibility of transmitting the virus to their babies by approximately 67%1. In Africa, after a span of five years, a comparable discovery was made.

Twenty years after its inception, we currently possess the necessary resources and understanding to eradicate the HIV AIDS pandemic as a menace to public well-being, and accomplish this goal by the year 2030. The United Nations Programme on HIV AIDS (UNAIDS) states that achieving the “95-95-95” targets is necessary.

In the early stages, attempts to address HIV AIDS primarily concentrated on implementing broad changes at a systemic level. These included acquiring necessary medications, educating healthcare professionals, and establishing clinics to guarantee that effective interventions could reach millions of individuals.

The international health community must persist in guaranteeing continuous funding for these strategies aimed at improving systems. However, we can also take advantage of behavioural science techniques to effectively reach the most vulnerable populations. The key to ultimately halting the pandemic is to prioritize individuals over systems.