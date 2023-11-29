Hackers claim to have targeted Israel’s Defence Ministry websites

SHAFAQNA- A new group called “Cyber Toufan” alleges that they have successfully hacked Israel‘s Defense Ministry. At the same time, the State Archive validates a recent security breach.

In recent weeks, there have been reports of multiple cyberattacks on Israeli government and media websites. These attacks have occurred amidst Israel s ongoing bombing campaign and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which has been under siege.

In an act of cyber warfare, a collective known as Cyber Toufan declared responsibility for infiltrating Israel’s Defense Ministry recently, promptly revealing extensive volumes of information on their Telegram channel. They asserted that the exposed data contained the identities of Israeli military personnel, including both active soldiers and reservists.

In a video published on its Telegram channel, a hacker presented information that he alleged belonged to Israeli soldiers. This data included their names, ranks, service numbers, and residential locations.



Source: middleeasteye

