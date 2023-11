SHAFAQNA- The United Nations has urged the international community to progress towards a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasising that Jerusalem be the capital for both states.

“It is imperative to decisively and irreversibly move towards a two-state solution based on United Nations resolutions and international law,” Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN’s office in Geneva said, delivering a speech authored by UN’s Chief Antonio Guterres.



Source: aljazeera

