SHAFAQNA- Egyptian media say ongoing negotiations include discussions on how to end the war and lift the blockade on Gaza.

Egyptian media reported that Hamas takes a truce extension to be a likely scenario, noting however that the conditions for the release of Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian Resistance will be entirely different.

The media also added that “the ongoing negotiations include discussions on how to end the war and lift the blockade on Gaza.”

Source: almayadeen

