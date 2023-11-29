MEM: International standards for free elections are not part of process in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- As the Egyptian presidential election draws near, set to commence next Friday, the opposition claims that the outcome is already decided, raising concerns regarding the credibility of the voting procedure.

In the eyes of the Egyptian regime, the election serves as a chance to validate its authority and secure a third term for President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi until the year 2030. The voting for citizens residing outside Egypt will occur on December 1, 2, and 3, while those living within the country can cast their votes on December 10, 11, and 12.

The preoccupation with legitimacy has been a persistent concern for Al Sisi ever since he assumed power through a military coup on July 3, 2013, when he removed the then-President Mohamed Morsi. During that period, Al Sisi held the position of Minister of Defence under Egypt’s first ever democratically elected civilian president.

Source: middleeastmonitor

