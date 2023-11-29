English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Armenian Bishop in Al-Quds: Christians will never leave this land

0
Armenian Bishop in Al-Quds

SHAFAQNA- An Armenian Bishop in occupied Al-Quds swore to the vandal Israeli settlers that “the Christian community [of Al-Quds] will never leave this land” due to the recurrent, almost daily, violations against the Armenian quarter in occupied Al-Quds.

In a post on X, French Politician Jean Luc Melenchon called on Netanyahu and his henchmen to stop the recurrent persecution of Eastern Christians, especially Armenians.

“Netanyahu and his henchmen must stop persecuting, attacking, and expelling Eastern Christians and especially Armenians from Jerusalem,” he wrote.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli forces shoot dead two Palestinian children in huge Jenin raid

nafiseh yazdani

Egyptian media: Ongoing negotiations include discussions on end war & lift blockade on Gaza

leila yazdani

UN urges international community to progress towards two-state solution for Israel-Palestine conflict

nafiseh yazdani

Aljazeera: Hamas willing to extend truce by four more days

leila yazdani

Israeli gunboats shell southern Gaza coast

leila yazdani

Gaza war will certainly reshape regional politics

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.