Armenian Bishop in Al-Quds: Christians will never leave this land

SHAFAQNA- An Armenian Bishop in occupied Al-Quds swore to the vandal Israeli settlers that “the Christian community [of Al-Quds] will never leave this land” due to the recurrent, almost daily, violations against the Armenian quarter in occupied Al-Quds.

In a post on X, French Politician Jean Luc Melenchon called on Netanyahu and his henchmen to stop the recurrent persecution of Eastern Christians, especially Armenians.

“Netanyahu and his henchmen must stop persecuting, attacking, and expelling Eastern Christians and especially Armenians from Jerusalem,” he wrote.

Source: almayadeen

