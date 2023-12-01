How Smog is effecting education in Pakistan

. The trend of questioning in educational institutions has disappeared to such an extent that if a student asks a question at the university level, he has to face the biased attitude of the teachers, while in religious institutions, those who ask more questions are considered rude and rude. goes

In an educational environment where Pakistan spends only 2.3% of its GDP on education, where the literacy rate is reported to be 66% but the ground reality is completely different, a country that UNDP According to the report, it is ranked 152 in the world in terms of education quality, where the number of children who leave school is 23%, where after Covid, about 9 lakh 70 thousand children who left school and did not return, where the education system is of global primary quality. Being 50 years behind in achieving the goals, closing schools with various pretexts is not anti-education, what else?

Sometimes our educational institutions are closed in the name of winter, sometimes in the name of summer, sometimes there are December vacations, sometimes April vacations, sometimes students are on strike, sometimes teachers are on the streets, census or election duty. In order to carry out any work in Pakistan that has nothing to do with education, teachers are brought to the streets by suspending educational activities, there, closing down educational institutions in the name of smog is not anti-science. What? Is Pakistan the only country in the world where there is smog?

This is not the case. The word smog was first used in the 1950s when Europe and America first faced air pollution due to the Industrial Revolution. 40 percent of Americans live in areas where smog means pollution. The quantity is quite high. Air pollution in China was the highest in the world in 2013, but in September 2013, it announced its clear plan in this regard, after the implementation of this plan, there was a clear reduction in air pollution. All the developed industrialized countries of the world are suffering from this problem, but till date it has not been reported anywhere that any country has closed its educational institutions, but these countries have not only controlled this problem through long-term planning. found

We have a different situation. 40% of the causes of smog are faulty and substandard diesel vehicles that emit toxic fumes that cause smog. Then there are the factories which are running without quality control and their smoke is causing smog. At the third place are the brick kilns which are working on ancient technology instead of modern technology and the smoke coming out of their chimneys causes air pollution. Burning of crop residues is the fourth cause of smog.

There is no doubt that smog is a huge problem in Pakistan right now. According to a report of the Air Quality Life Index of the University of Chicago, 135,000 people are dying every year due to air pollution in Pakistan. Most of these deaths are occurring in Punjab. Respiratory, dust allergy and heart diseases are increasing rapidly due to smog. In the current atmosphere of Lahore, if a healthy person breathes, it is as if he is releasing smoke equal to 300 cigarettes into his lungs, but our bureaucrats and rulers do not have any long-term plan to deal with this serious problem.

In 2017, a comprehensive plan was prepared to deal with air pollution, which remained suppressed in the files of the Punjab government. And now all the efforts of the rulers are being spent on closing educational institutions and businesses. Factories are polluting the air. Non-standard kilns are increasing the air pollution day by day, crop residues are being burnt, but the entire burden of bureaucracy is falling on the businessmen and schools. Follow these steps to overcome this problem.

The importance of public transport should be highlighted instead of private transport, the transport of non-standard and smoke-emitting vehicles should be stopped, the government should follow the policy of recycling and reuse, plastic bags should be completely banned. Cutting and burning of forests should be banned and criminal action should be taken against the loggers, unnecessary use of air-conditioners should be discouraged, the trend of plantations should be increased, and plantations should not only be in government files but on the ground. should be A multi-pronged policy is needed for this. Closing schools and shops may not have any effect on smog, but both education and business will be further destroyed.

