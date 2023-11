SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Fahran announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is striving for a lasting cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

In a United Nations press conference in New York, he stated, “Our objective extends beyond the current ceasefire in Gaza; we aim for a lasting end to the conflict.”

He further added, “Violence is not a resolution, and the demand for a cessation of hostilities is increasing on a global scale.”