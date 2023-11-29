English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Top EU court: Government offices can ban religious signs

0
SHAFAQNA- The European Union’s top court has determined that government offices in the EU have the authority to prohibit their employees from wearing religious symbols, including Islamic headscarves, in order to uphold neutrality. However, it emphasized that these restrictions must be enforced uniformly among all employees and comply with the legal framework of each member state.
The court decision, which was released by the European Union’s court of justice on Tuesday, stated that   these bans were acceptable for “entirely neutral administrative environment”.

Related posts

Arab states-EU agree on two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict

nasibeh yazdani

EU’s report on human rights in Pakistan

asadian

EU approved digitisation of Schengen visa

asadian

Nature: EU will allow the use of the controversial herbicide glyphosate for another ten years

asadian

Expert: We will face “several new world powers and new blockings” in future

asadian

Georgian PM: Tbilisi will not obey EU’s policy

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.