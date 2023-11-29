Top EU court: Government offices can ban religious signs

SHAFAQNA- The European Union’s top court has determined that government offices in the EU have the authority to prohibit their employees from wearing religious symbols, including Islamic headscarves, in order to uphold neutrality. However, it emphasized that these restrictions must be enforced uniformly among all employees and comply with the legal framework of each member state.

The court decision, which was released by the European Union’s court of justice on Tuesday, stated that these bans were acceptable for “entirely neutral administrative environment”.