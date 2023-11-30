USA: Gaza War exacerbated polarization within Democratic Party

SHAFAQNA- The American support extended to Israel throughout their respective conflicts with Hamas has sparked a growing controversy, intensifying divisions, and polarization.

When Hamas unleashed its attacks on Israel on October 7, a vast majority of Americans swiftly condemned these actions, lending support to Israel’s approach of dismantling Hamas.

Growing influence of anti-Israel sentiments poses intriguing contrast to unwavering support for Israel within Republicans

Worth noting is that all Republican candidates vying to challenge Biden in the 2024 presidential elections express unwavering support for Israel. Additionally, the widely watched Fox News network has adopted an overwhelmingly pro-Israel stance, vehemently criticizing voices critical of Tel Aviv.

The Israel-Hamas war has set off an unprecedented intensity of public reaction in the United States, with large protests filling the streets of Washington, D.C. and other cities in support of Palestine. These dissenting voices gains traction across the nation, particularly within universities and academic circles. The growing influence of these anti-Israel sentiments poses an intriguing contrast to the unwavering support for Israel within Republican ranks.

There is growing divide within Democratic Party regarding Gaza war

Meanwhile, there is a growing divide within the Democratic Party regarding the Gaza war, which is not as pronounced among Republicans.In political terms, much of the debate in the United States on this issue has been concentrated within the Democratic Party, pitting two important constituencies against one another: Jewish Americans on the one side and progressive forces on the other. As the number of civilian casualties in Gaza continues to rise, a segment of young Democrats has expressed increasingly severe criticism towards Israel.

Muslim Americans criticize Biden for pro-Israel policies

Muslim Americans, who have traditionally aligned themselves with the Democratic Party, are openly criticizing President Biden for his pro-Israel remarks and even threatening to withhold their votes in the upcoming elections. Notably, these votes could hold significant sway in crucial swing states like Michigan, where a substantial Muslim voter population exists, and potentially become pivotal in determining the outcome of tight presidential races.

