Henry Kissinger most influential USA’s diplomat dies at 100

SHAFAQNA- Henry Kissinger, a figure of great influence in world affairs and the recipient of an early Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in resolving an ongoing war, has passed away.

Kissinger, a shrewd and knowledgeable planner, played a significant role in reforming the world through his strategic diplomacy. His efforts were instrumental in shaping the global landscape.

The announcement of his passing on Wednesday (29 Nov. 2023) was made by the consulting firm he was affiliated with. No reason was provided for the occurrence.

Source: politico

www.shafaqna.com