Hamas-Qatar confirm Gaza truce extended for one day

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement made on Thursday (30 Nov. 2023), Hamas stated the continuation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with “Israel”. Hamas has declared that the truce, initially scheduled to end today at 7 00 am, has been prolonged for an additional week.

Before, on the same day, Israeli occupying forces verified that the ceasefire, which was nearing its conclusion, would continue, with the intention of facilitating ongoing endeavors to secure the freedom of captives in the Gaza Strip.

The IOF mentioned in a Telegram post that the operational pause would persist, considering the mediators endeavors to release the hostages and abiding by the framework terms.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

