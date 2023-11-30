Gaza authorities seek global help to rescue over 6,500 missing people

SHAFAQNA- Head of the Gaza’s media office has appealed to the global community to aid local authorities in locating and saving countless Palestinians who have been unaccounted for since October as a consequence of the Israeli military action against the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Al-Thawabta informed Anadolu that numerous individuals who sacrificed their lives are still being retrieved by civil defense teams from the remains of collapsed structures. Additionally, roads spanning from the southern to the northern regions of the Gaza Strip are also being managed and cleared.

“There are approximately 6,500 individuals who are missing, comprising over 4,700 children and women. These individuals are either trapped under debris or their destiny remains uncertain,” he emphasized.

He stated that in order to reach the individuals trapped under the wreckage, they require equipment, machinery, and fuel.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com