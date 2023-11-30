English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Gaza authorities seek global help to rescue over 6,500 missing people

0
The head of the Gaza media office called on the international community to assist local authorities in tracing and rescuing thousands of Palestinians missing since Oct. 7 as a result of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

SHAFAQNA- Head of the Gaza’s media office has appealed to the global community to aid local authorities in locating and saving countless Palestinians who have been unaccounted for since October as a consequence of the Israeli military action against the Gaza Strip.

Ismail Al-Thawabta informed Anadolu that numerous individuals who sacrificed their lives are still being retrieved by civil defense teams from the remains of collapsed structures. Additionally, roads spanning from the southern to the northern regions of the Gaza Strip are also being managed and cleared.

“There are approximately 6,500 individuals who are missing, comprising over 4,700 children and women. These individuals are either trapped under debris or their destiny remains uncertain,” he emphasized.

He stated that in order to reach the individuals trapped under the wreckage, they require equipment, machinery, and fuel.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza res­i­dents still live in fear

nafiseh yazdani

WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Hamas-Qatar confirm Gaza truce extended for one day

leila yazdani

USA: Gaza War exacerbated polarization within Democratic Party

leila yazdani

FM: Saudi Arabia works toward permanent cessation of hostilities in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Chief: 111 staff killed in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.