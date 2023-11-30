Iraq aims to close Al-Hol camp in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, stated on Tuesday (28 Nov. 2023) that the Iraqi government’s primary objective is to shut down the Al-Hol refugee camp located in Syria.

Al-Araji made the comments while meeting with Nasir Mammadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iraq. They talked about the current political and security landscape in the area, along with ways to improve collaboration between their nations. The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported the statement.

The Iraqi National Security Advisor stressed that the Iraqi government is keen on shutting down the refugee camp in Syria as it represents a genuine threat to global peace.

Al-Araji clarified that the presence of extremism poses a significant challenge to both nations and individuals. He emphasized that the global community must work together in a united and determined manner to address this serious menace.

Source: iraqinews

