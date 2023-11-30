English
IAEA’s Chief calls for resumption of dialogue with Iran

SHAFAQNA- International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi urges global leaders to engage in dialogue with Iran regarding its nuclear program, as specified by the official in an interview with the Financial Times.

As per the paper, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA has emphasized the need for global powers to initiate discussions with Iran again and remain cautious about the potential dangers arising from Iran’s accumulation of enriched uranium.

“There must be a reestablishment of a communication system with Iran, Grossi stated, as reported by the newspaper. He further stated that the state of Iran’s nuclear program remained “extremely unpredictable” and called upon countries to “come together and resume dialogue”.

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

