WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday (29 Nov. 2023) that it delivered fuel to two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, it has barred the entry of fuel into the enclave. But small amounts have been brought into Gaza under UN’s supervision in recent days, of which very limited quantities have reached its northern parts.

“The WHO and partners delivered 7,000 liters of fuel to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and 3,500 liters to Al-Sahaba Hospital in northern Gaza,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He also said the convoy that reached the two hospitals delivered health supplies as well, including medication and surgical kits.

Source: Anadolu Agency

