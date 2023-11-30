English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday (29 Nov. 2023) that it delivered fuel to two hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since Israel began its onslaught on Gaza on Oct. 7, it has barred the entry of fuel into the enclave. But small amounts have been brought into Gaza under UN’s supervision in recent days, of which very limited quantities have reached its northern parts.

“The WHO and partners delivered 7,000 liters of fuel to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and 3,500 liters to Al-Sahaba Hospital in northern Gaza,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He also said the convoy that reached the two hospitals delivered health supplies as well, including medication and surgical kits.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza res­i­dents still live in fear

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza authorities seek global help to rescue over 6,500 missing people

leila yazdani

Hamas-Qatar confirm Gaza truce extended for one day

leila yazdani

USA: Gaza War exacerbated polarization within Democratic Party

leila yazdani

FM: Saudi Arabia works toward permanent cessation of hostilities in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Armenian Bishop in Al-Quds: Christians will never leave this land

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.