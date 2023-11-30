English
USA: Nearly a million urge Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 1 million people across USA called on President Biden to use his influence to bring about a sustained ceasefire in Gaza.

In light of the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, several civil society organizations, including Amnesty International USA, Avaaz, Demand Progress, FCNL, MoveOn, and Oxfam America, presented a petition of nearly 1 million signatures to the White House. Their aim was to urge President Biden to utilize his influence in order to facilitate a lasting ceasefire between the Palestinian armed groups and the Israeli government.

Source: Oxfam America

