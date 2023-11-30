English
International Shia News Agency
Somalia: Death toll from floods rises to 101

The death toll from heavy rains and floods in Somalia has risen to 101 with 1 million people displaced and 1.5 million affected nationwide, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said late Wednesday.

In a speech broadcasted nationwide, Mohamud emphasized that Somalia is currently experiencing a humanitarian emergency due to the intensification of El-Nino caused by climate change. The effects of this phenomenon are inflicting severe damage on various regions within the country.

He mentioned that the floods caused by climate change have impacted our citizens across the entire nation, “He added that the floods have caused the demise of 4,000 livestock and the destruction of 140,000 residences.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

