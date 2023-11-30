Somalia: Death toll from floods rises to 101

SHAFAQNA- The number of casualties resulting from the intense rainfall and floods in Somalia has now reached 101, according to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, late on Wednesday (29 Nov. 2023). Additionally, the calamity has led to the displacement of 1 million individuals and has affected 1.5 million people across the country.

In a speech broadcasted nationwide, Mohamud emphasized that Somalia is currently experiencing a humanitarian emergency due to the intensification of El-Nino caused by climate change. The effects of this phenomenon are inflicting severe damage on various regions within the country.

He mentioned that the floods caused by climate change have impacted our citizens across the entire nation, “He added that the floods have caused the demise of 4,000 livestock and the destruction of 140,000 residences.”

Source: aa

