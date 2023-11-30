English
Guterres: People of Gaza are in midst of epic humanitarian catastrophe

SHAFAQNA- People of Gaza are in midst of epic humanitarian catastrophe, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday (29 Nov. 2023).

There are extensive discussions occurring to extend the ceasefire, which we deeply appreciate. However, we assert the necessity for a genuine humanitarian truce,” he conveyed in a gathering of the United Nations Security Council presided over by Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China, as they hold the presidency of the 15 member Council in November.

Source: CNA

www.shafaqna.com

