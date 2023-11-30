Deaths, injuries in double operation in occupied al-Quds

SHAFAQNA-According to a report by Israeli media, three habitants were killed and many were injured in a shooting operation in Ramot in occupied al-Quds earlier this morning.

In this operation, six were injured that four of them are in critical condition.

Based on this report, two Palestinians conducted the operation and began shooting at the habitants there. They were liberated prisoners and members of the Hamas movement who were identified as two brothers Murad Nimr and Ibrahim Nimr, 38 and 30 years old, respectively from Sur Baher, south of occupied al-Quds.

The Israeli police commander in al-Quds announced that the two brothers were killed.

Based on a report by the Israeli army radio, initial investigations show that the operation was two-part which involves ramming and shooting.

Israeli media announced that an almost identical operation had occurred in the same location nearly one year ago on this day.

According to a report by Channel 12, this is the fourth and deadliest operation in Jerusalem since the beginning of the Gaza war.

A channel 12 correspondent reported: the threat of Resistance operations is still serious in spite of the large presence of Israeli police besides armed habitants.

In addition, the military correspondent for Yedioth Ahronoth announced: “the circumstances of the operation in Jerusalem and the weapons used show prior planning for execution of the operation.

Following this, Israeli occupation forces increased their aggression on the West Bank, attacked towns, encircled hospitals, and killed children and youths cruelly. All these were taken place in the middle of a ceasefire ongoing in Gaza with the IOF not failing to commit a breach of it occasionally.

Two Palestinian children, ages 9 and 15, were killed cruelly in Jenin yesterday. Later at night, Israeli occupation forces carried out attacks in the towns of Beitunia and Tulkarm, fired tear gas and assaulted the family of prisoners Nohad and Mohammad Jadallah in Tulkarm who may eventually be released.

Throughout confrontations with the Israeli occupation in Beitunia in the central West Bank, Palestinian youth Fadi Muayyad Badran was killed.

The Palestinian Red Crescent affirmed that 5 Palestinians were injured with live bullets and one Palestinian was in a very critical condition. This occurred in confrontations following an attack by the Israeli occupation forces on the people who were gathered to welcome the liberated Palestinian prisoners.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com