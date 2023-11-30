SHAFAQNA- Hamas and Israel agree to extend truce for one day, but residents in the Gaza Strip remain fearful about what might happen next.

It’s been 55 days since the start of the war.In that time, Israel has turned Gaza into what the UN has called “a graveyard for thousands of children“, waging a war on hospitals, schools and homes.

This is the human cost of Israel’s war:

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.The figure includes more than 6,150 children. With at least 7,000 people still missing or feared buried under the rubble, the actual death toll could be far higher. More than 36,000 Palestinians have been wounded, many with life-altering injuries. With 26 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals out of service, their chances of getting treatment are slim.

Source: aljazeera

