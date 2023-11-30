White House: USA supports resumption of fighting in Gaza after end of truce

SHAFAQNA- White House spokesperson John Kirby said that the US supports the resumption of fighting in Gaza after the end of the truce.

“We continue to believe that Israel has the right and responsibility to go after Hamas … and as they make that decision they’ll continue to find support from the United States,” he told reporters during a news briefing.

Kirby also said that the US does not support “a move to the south” for Israeli military operations without having “adequately accounted for the protection of innocent human life in southern Gaza”.

Source: Aljazeera