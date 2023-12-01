Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine collaborate with Liverpool University for early detection of lung cancer in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini Department of Health and Medical Education announced the start of its new program in cooperation with Liverpool University for early detection of lung cancer in this country.

The head of this department, Haider al-Abidi, announced in a statement: “According to the direct order of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, an agreement has been made for the start of a joint program with the cooperation of the University of Liverpool for the early diagnosis of lung cancer e.”

He stated that as a result of this program, we will start a large-scale campaign under the title of “Soul and Lung”, adding: “This campaign is to encourage people to perform early screening for lung cancer, and this campaign is definitely supported by Astan Quds Hussaini.”

Al Abidi continued: “This program was first implemented and applied throughout England by a team of experts at the University of Liverpool, and we have also signed a contract with the same team to implement it in Iraq, and they are now overseeing this program in the country.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian