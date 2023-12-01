Allocation of land for construction of a solar power plant in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Electricity of Iraq has started handing over land to contracting companies for the construction of solar power plants.

These lands in the provinces of Babil and Karbala will be handed over to the companies of Balal, Total of France and Power China.

According to the Iraqi newspaper “Al-Sabah”, Ahmad Musa, the spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, said: “Balal Company has received two plots of land in Alexandria, Babol Province and one plot in Karbala Province; Also, France’s Total Company received land for the construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 1000 megawatts and China Power Company with a capacity of 750 megawatts.

He added that the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is also negotiating with Masdar and Aqua Power of Saudi Arabia.

This Iraqi official continued: There is an understanding with the Baghdad Municipality and the country’s investment organization to produce energy through waste recycling after choosing two points in Nahrawan and Abu Ghraib.

Source: Middle east News