China concentrate on bolstering geoeconomic power in Middle East despite Gaza war

SHAFAQNA-The polarization that has set in over Gaza war – in both the Middle East itself and around the world – is making Beijing’s strategic approach to the Middle East increasingly difficult to sustain. But,China will likely concentrate on bolstering its geoeconomic power in the Middle East.

China has demonstrated a growing ambition to mediate tensions in the Middle East. This has been driven in recent years by a proactive foreign policy approach in order to assert Beijing’s global geopolitical influence.

Despite the war, Beijing senses a shift in most Middle Eastern countries from a traditional focus on regional security struggles to prioritizing domestic economic development.

in contrast to the United States, which has incurred substantial costs in influencing major actors’ behaviors and has faced international criticism and domestic division over the conflict’s humanitarian impact. Emphasizing “common security,” China’s President Xi Jinping called for the realization of a legitimate independent state of Palestine.

Chinese foreign policy initiatives are designed, to appeal to countries in the Global South

Beijing’s overall strategic vision for the Middle East is one in which U.S. influence is significantly reduced while China’s is significantly enhanced.

On the one hand, this is merely a regional manifestation of a global vision – as set out in a series of Chinese foreign policy initiatives such as the Community of Common Destiny, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative – all of which are designed, in part at least, to appeal to countries in the Global South that feel increasingly alienated from the U.S.-led rules-based international order.

That isn’t to say that Beijing is seeking to displace the United States as the dominant power in the region. That is infeasible given the power of the dollar and the U.S.‘s longstanding relations with some of the region’s biggest economies.

Rather, China’s stated plan is to promote multi-alignment among countries in the region – that is to encourage individual nations to engage with China in areas such as infrastructure and trade. Doing so not only creates relationships between China and players in the region, it also weakens any incentives to join exclusive U.S.-led blocs.

Prior to to the Oct. 7 , Beijing’s strategy was beginning to pay considerable dividends

Prior to to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, Beijing’s strategy was beginning to pay considerable dividends. Whereas in decades past the conventional wisdom in diplomatic circles was that China was not that invested in the Middle East, this has not been true since about 2012. From that time onward, China has invested considerable diplomatic energy building its influence in the region.

In 2016, China entered a comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and in 2020 signed a 25-year cooperation agreement with Iran. Over that same timespan, Beijing has expanded economic ties with a host of other Gulf countries including Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman.

Beyond the Gulf, China has also deepened its economic ties with Egypt, to the point where it is now the largest investor in the Suez Canal Area Development Project. It has also invested in reconstruction projects in Iraq and Syria.

Earlier this year, China brokered a deal to re-establish diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran – a major breakthrough and one that set China up as a major mediator in the region.

Israel-Hamas war,has complicated China’s approach to Middle East

The Israel-Hamas war, however, has complicated China’s approach to the Middle East.

Such a shift is unsurprising given Beijing’s economic concerns and its geopolitical ambitions.

China is much more heavily dependent on trade with the numerous states across the Middle East and North Africa it has established economic ties than it is with Israel.

Should geopolitical pressures push China to the point where it must decide between Israel and the Arab world, Beijing has powerful economic incentives to side with the latter.

But China has another powerful incentive to side with the Palestinians. Beijing harbors a desire to be seen as a champion of the Global South. And siding with Israel risks alienating that increasingly important constituency.

Source: theconversation, carnegie-mec.org, aa

www.shafaqna.com