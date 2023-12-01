English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Israel resumes Gaza bombing after truce deal expires

0
Israel resumes Gaza bombing

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli military says operations have restarted in Gaza after the truce expired, and launches air raids and artillery fire.

Starting from the north of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli occupation forces carried out an air strike in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Radwan. Also, artillery shelling and targeting continue in [central] Gaza, as the [Israeli forces] are trying to expand the military operations on the ground.

The sound of the Israeli drones can be clearly [heard] again in the sky of the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza Strip is under heavy artillery and even aerial bombardment by the occupation forces. In the coming hours, we might witness a surging increase of the number of the Israeli strikes across the territory.

This brings Palestinians only one option – that they will live again under the Israeli bombardment that will destroy all means of life inside the Gaza Strip.

International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and the US, had pushed for another extension of the pause, which expired at 7am local time (05:00 GMT) Friday.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

White House: USA supports resumption of fighting in Gaza after end of truce

leila yazdani

UK sends 2nd navy ship to Middle East amid tension

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza res­i­dents still live in fear

nafiseh yazdani

WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza authorities seek global help to rescue over 6,500 missing people

leila yazdani

Hamas-Qatar confirm Gaza truce extended for one day

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.