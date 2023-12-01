English
Dozens of Palestinians killed since Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians killed since Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza after expiration of truce, according to health officials.

Israeli forces have been dropping leaflets in certain areas of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, warning civilians to evacuate southwards towards Rafah – a city bordering Egypt that was targeted by Israeli air raids earlier this morning.

The evacuation warnings suggest Israel is now planning to further target areas in the south of the Strip after concentrating most of its bombardment on the north of the enclave in the weeks before the truce.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

