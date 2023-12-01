English
Afghan Women highlighted during intl campaign against gender-based violence

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations initiated the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence” campaign on November 25 to highlight the importance of stopping and eradicating violence against women and girls.

The initiative is taking place due to significant worries about human rights violations in Afghanistan. Various international human rights organizations have asserted that the Taliban has not honored their promises concerning women s rights in the country.

“The United Nations Women organization stated that the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is a yearly global initiative that commenced on 25 November, which is recognized as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and continues until 10 December, known as Human Rights Day.”

