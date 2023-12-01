English
World leaders take centerstage in high-level COP28 event

SHAFAQNA- More than 130 leaders from across the globe will be at the United Nations climate conference in Dubai for the next two days, delivering their national statements.

The national statements, to be delivered by various leaders, will consist of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed AlNahyan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah ElSisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad AlThani, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

