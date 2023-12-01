English
International Shia News Agency
Head of UNRWA warns of Israeli plot to force 1mln Palestinians into Egypt

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s Palestine relief agency, UNRWA, led by Philippe Lazzarini, has warned that if there is a new Israeli military attack in the heavily populated southern area of Gaza, a considerable amount of the 1 million refugees, with 900,000 seeking shelter in UN structures, might have no choice but to flee to Egypt.

After his second trip to Gaza, he engaged with Palestinians facing an immense catastrophe, Lazzarini urged Israel to thoughtfully assess the potential consequences of its continued aggression in the southern area should the temporary ceasefire not be extended.

During an interview, he expressed that he feels deeply anxious and concerned about the potential occurrence of another act of aggression.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

