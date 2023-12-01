English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Climate crisis a ‘substantial risk’ to fight against malaria, says WHO

0

SHAFAQNA- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the climate crisis poses a major threat to the fight against malaria with evidence that extreme weather events and rising temperatures have led to an increase in disease cases.

Mosquitoes, which carry disease, thrive in warm, humid conditions, and these conditions increase with global warming .

“Climate change poses a significant risk to progress against malaria, especially in vulnerable areas,” said WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Sustained and resilient responses to malaria are needed more than ever, combined with urgent action to slow the pace of global warming and reduce its impact. »

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: EU provides €10 million in aid to healthcare services

asadian

Nature: Is it still possible to prevent further progression of global warming?

asadian

WHO: One million children die annually because of wasting

asadian

Earth just experienced its hottest year due to climate change

asadian

World Economic Forum: 3 Impacts of the climate crisis on jobs and workers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.