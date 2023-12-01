Climate crisis a ‘substantial risk’ to fight against malaria, says WHO

SHAFAQNA- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the climate crisis poses a major threat to the fight against malaria with evidence that extreme weather events and rising temperatures have led to an increase in disease cases.

Mosquitoes, which carry disease, thrive in warm, humid conditions, and these conditions increase with global warming .

“Climate change poses a significant risk to progress against malaria, especially in vulnerable areas,” said WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Sustained and resilient responses to malaria are needed more than ever, combined with urgent action to slow the pace of global warming and reduce its impact. »

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com