Nature: Remarkable ability of tiny robots made using human cells to repair damaged tissue

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists have created minuscule robots composed of human cells that possess the ability to mend injured neural tissue. The ‘anthrobots’ were created by utilizing human tracheal cells and have potential applications in personalized medicine.

Developmental biologist Michael Levin at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and his colleagues had previously created miniature robots by utilizing clusters of frog embryo cells. However, the medical uses of these ‘xenobots’ were restricted due to their lack of human cell derivation and the need for manual sculpting into the desired form.

The scientists have recently created anthrobots that can self-assemble and are currently studying their potential for therapy by utilizing human tissue that has been cultivated in a lab. They documented their discoveries in Advanced Science.

