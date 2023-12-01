Nature: The world’s largest collection of full human genomes was recently revealed

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The UK Biobank, which stores health, genetic, and other biological data, has recently made available the entire genome sequences of all 500,000 British participants registered in the database. Researchers from all over the globe have the opportunity to request access to the data, which does not contain any identifiable information, and utilize it to investigate the genetic underpinnings of various health conditions and diseases.

“At a press briefing, Rory Collins, the UK Biobank’s chief executive, compared scientists’ approach to Google Maps.” “When individuals seek information about the connections between lifestyle, environment, genetics, and disease, they don’t search on Google; instead, they turn to UK Biobank as go-to source.”

Source: Nature

