English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Fear & trauma return to children in Gaza as fighting resumes

0

SHAFAQNA-Children have returned to a state of fear and trauma as Israeli air attacks resume across the enclave, James Elder, UNICEF’s global spokesperson said.

“You can see the gentle change; a little childhood was returning in them” during the truce, said Elder from southern Gaza. “That has gone now. The trauma, the fear in their little eyes as they see a look in their parents that they may be losing their ability to protect them – and that’s terrifying.

“You see people shudder, particularly children. You just see that reflex action that has now become a learned behaviour of fear seeping in,” he added.

Source: Aljazeera

 

Related posts

Qatar: Talks underway as Gaza truce breaks down, with dozens killed

leila yazdani

Gaza government: Israel destroyed over 60% of houses

leila yazdani

Dozens of Palestinians killed since Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza

leila yazdani

China concentrate on bolstering geoeconomic power in Middle East despite Gaza war

leila yazdani

Israel resumes Gaza bombing after truce deal expires

leila yazdani

White House: USA supports resumption of fighting in Gaza after end of truce

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.