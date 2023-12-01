Fear & trauma return to children in Gaza as fighting resumes

“You can see the gentle change; a little childhood was returning in them” during the truce, said Elder from southern Gaza. “That has gone now. The trauma, the fear in their little eyes as they see a look in their parents that they may be losing their ability to protect them – and that’s terrifying.

“You see people shudder, particularly children. You just see that reflex action that has now become a learned behaviour of fear seeping in,” he added.

Source: Aljazeera