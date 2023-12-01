English
Qatar: Talks underway as Gaza truce breaks down, with dozens killed

SHAFAQNA-Qatar’s foreign ministry said discussions were still ongoing with Israelis and Palestinians to restore the truce, which collapsed overnight.

In a statement, the ministry said that Israeli bombardment of Gaza was complicating its mediation efforts.

Palestinian sources told The New Arab’s Arabic sister service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that there had been serious negotiations sponsored by Qatar and Egypt before the renewed hostilities. However, the source said, Israel wanted its demands met without giving anything in exchange, disrupting the extension of the truce for a further day.

Source: newarab

