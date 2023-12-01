Afghanistan: 7 killed in armed attack in Herat

SHAFAQNA- 7 individuals were killed and 3 others injured in an armed attack by unknown men on Friday in Herat province after Friday prayer,Security sources confirmed.

The attack took place at around 2:00 pm in the 13th district of Herat city, sources said.

Reportedly, four women are among the victims.

Sources added that the victims were riding a rickshaw vehicle towards their home after Friday prayers when they were attacked by unknown armed men.

The victims are residents of Deh Sabz township of Anjil district who had come to Herat city to offer Friday prayers, said sources.

Source: ariananews