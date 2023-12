SHAFAQNA- On Friday morning (01 Dec. 2023) after the temporary ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli military continued its attacks against the Palestinians, killing and wounding a number of civilians and demanding the evacuation of the city of Khan Yunus. They returned to their homes with a ceasefire agreement and moved to more central and safer places to protect themselves from these attacks.

