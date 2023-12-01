Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli forces block access for 8th consecutive Friday

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces have prevented Palestinian Muslim worshipers from performing Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque for the for 8th consecutive weeks.

A large number of Israeli police units were deployed in Jerusalem’s Old City and erected barriers in its alleyways. The Islamic Waqf Department said in a statement that Israeli police only allowed 3,500 worshipers to enter the Mosque to perform the Friday prayer. Only the elderly were allowed in.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the Old City area resembles a “military barracks,” where Israeli police refuse entry to those who do not live there. Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform prayers in the streets near the Old City, including Salah-al-Din Street, Al-Musrara, and the Wadi Al-Joz neighborhood.

Source: Anadolu Agency

